CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 4,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

