Ccore Reaches Market Cap of $4,423.29 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $4,423.29 and $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00179085 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

