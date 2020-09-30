Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The stock traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 216080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Get Cascades alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.