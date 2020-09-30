Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.53

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 49454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

