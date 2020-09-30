Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $$18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Cargotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.80.
About Cargotec Oyj
Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.