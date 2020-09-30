Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $$18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Cargotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Get Cargotec Oyj alerts:

About Cargotec Oyj

Cargotec Oyj engages in the provision of cargo handling solutions and services. Its business areas include Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar business area offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab business area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.