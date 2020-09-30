CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.36

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 11757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get CareDx alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 1.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,204. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $21,523,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 45.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $9,552,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.