Cardano Price Hits $0.0998 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Cardano has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $407.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ABCC, OKEx and Coinnest. In the last week, Cardano has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038414 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022514 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Coinbe, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Exmo, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinnest, ABCC, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

