CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. CannaOne Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

