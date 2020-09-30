Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.17

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 8088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 452,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 157.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,159 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

