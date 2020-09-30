Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $344.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $345.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.48.

NYSE CP traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $305.31. 15,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,463. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $312.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

