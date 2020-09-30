Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $101.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 75,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

CM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 5,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1105 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

