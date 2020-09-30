Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Up 38.8% in September

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CPT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. 6,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,279. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.