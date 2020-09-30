Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CATC stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

