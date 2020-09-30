Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.71. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 84,334 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

