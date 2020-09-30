Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $8.01. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 185,284 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

