BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives GBX 171.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.63 ($2.24).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BT.A. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £25,169.08 ($32,887.86).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 98.15 ($1.28) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.77).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

