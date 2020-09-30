Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $50.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,862,632. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

