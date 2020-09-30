Brokers Set Expectations for LCNB Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LCNB in a report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get LCNB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LCNB stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LCNB by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LCNB by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.