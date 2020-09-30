Brokers Issue Forecasts for Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.