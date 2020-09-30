Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTI. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,664.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 575.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 203,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

