Brokerages Set Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $2.02

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 123,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Trivago has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

