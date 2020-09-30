Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $229.67

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.28. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,487 shares of company stock worth $5,727,260. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

