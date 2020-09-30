Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $23.77

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 6,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,390. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

