Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $58.94

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.94.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,357,726. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

