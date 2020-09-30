Brokerages Set Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) PT at $40.11

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:SERV opened at $40.42 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth about $83,700,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $81,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 949,206 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $31,165,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

