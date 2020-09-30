Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) PT at $23.16

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 246,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.