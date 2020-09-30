Brokerages Set Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Target Price at €101.42

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.69 ($118.46).

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

SAN opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.84. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

