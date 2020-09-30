Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $11.88

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 771,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $9,129,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 914,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 76.0% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 355,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 153,722 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 394.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 224,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 179,357 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,147. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

