Brokerages Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) PT at $20.17

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 2,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,195. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Knowles by 670.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

