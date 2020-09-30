Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT at $2.79

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KELTF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

