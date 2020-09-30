Brokerages Set HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Target Price at $5.55

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in HyreCar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.20. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.