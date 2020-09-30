Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 398.21

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 398.21 ($5.20).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Investec cut HSBC to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBA traded down GBX 10.05 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 298.50 ($3.90). 28,168,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,277,207. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 628.30 ($8.21).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

