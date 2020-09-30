Brokerages Set CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) PT at $4.00

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRHM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.08 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

