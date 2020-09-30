Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $8.67

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 974,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
