Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $8.67

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 974,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,214. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.