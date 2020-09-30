Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

W traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,635. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.15 and its 200-day moving average is $192.64.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $409,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,946 shares of company stock worth $73,919,635. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 92.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $109,456,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

