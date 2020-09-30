Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 36,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,689. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

