Brokerages Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Orthopediatrics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.72. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

