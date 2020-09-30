Brokerages Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Amerisafe reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 71.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerisafe stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,376. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

