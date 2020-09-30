Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,899 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175,609 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $270.31 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.