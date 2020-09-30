Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.34. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $213,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

