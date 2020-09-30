Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Robert Half International by 230.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after buying an additional 1,485,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Robert Half International by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 697,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,055. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.