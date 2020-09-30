Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.84). Myomo posted earnings of ($4.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($4.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

MYO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,621. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Featured Article: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.