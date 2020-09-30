Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $51,340.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

