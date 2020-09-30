Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.40. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

