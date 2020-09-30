Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will post sales of $921.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $958.60 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 113,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,604. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $32.66.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

