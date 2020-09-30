Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 364%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 143,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,920. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 43.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,174.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 4,346.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 761,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

