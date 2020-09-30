Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 136,927 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 37,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

