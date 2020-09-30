Brokerages Anticipate BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. BG Staffing posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

BGSF opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

