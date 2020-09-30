Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $381.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $382.00 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $366.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.37. 4,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,009. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,821 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 846,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.