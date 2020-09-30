Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives $14.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX opened at $11.93 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.